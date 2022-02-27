Magherafelt man failed to engage with probation officer

Before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 16 was 29-year-old Gary Nathan Millar from Leckagh Drive, Magherafelt, who admitted breaching a Probation Order.

Millar had been convicted at a previous court of theft, fraud and criminal damage charges and placed on probation for 18 months.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan revoked the order and imposed the suspended jail sentence.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Londonderry.

The court heard that Millar had failed to attend four appointments and engage with a probation officer.

A probation officer said despite attempts by them, the defendant had failed to comply and avail of the opportunities presented by the order. He asked the court to revoke the order in the circumstances.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton pleaded with the judge to “stay your hand” and not impose an immediate custodial sentence.

Mr Atherton pointed out that Millar had been offered work as a groundsman and said he would “obviously not be able to take this offer up from the confines of Maghaberry.”

He stressed that the defendant partially complied with the court order and completed some of the courses.