Curtis Ewing (21), of Tafelta, Moneymore Road, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for possessing the drug on May 25, 2019.
The court heard that police were on mobile patrol at Union Road in Magherafelt when, at 1.20am, they saw a car which checks showed had no insurance.
Prosecuting counsel said the car appeared to turn into Broad Street when the driver saw the police car and, on stopping the vehicle, officers detected a smell of cannabis from the vehicle.
The lawyer said a search was carried out and a sock containing ketamine in a bag was found in a sock under the seat Ewing was sitting on.
The defendant was interviewed, but made no comment.
Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said Ewing had a “very small amount” of the drug and is in custody for other matters.