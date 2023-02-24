A young Magherafelt man found with a quantity of ketamine in bag inside a sock, was fined £100 at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

Curtis Ewing (21), of Tafelta, Moneymore Road, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for possessing the drug on May 25, 2019.

The court heard that police were on mobile patrol at Union Road in Magherafelt when, at 1.20am, they saw a car which checks showed had no insurance.

Prosecuting counsel said the car appeared to turn into Broad Street when the driver saw the police car and, on stopping the vehicle, officers detected a smell of cannabis from the vehicle.

Court gavel.

The lawyer said a search was carried out and a sock containing ketamine in a bag was found in a sock under the seat Ewing was sitting on.

The defendant was interviewed, but made no comment.

