Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department. Picture: Google

A Magherafelt man has been accused of assaulting two woman and being disorderly at the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital.

Mark Francis Kennedy (35), whose address was listed as Sandymount in Magherafelt, faces three charges in relation to November 2 last year.

At a hearing of Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, April 15, the case was adjourned to April 29.