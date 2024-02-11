Magherafelt man jailed for assaulting female on Christmas Day
Mark Francis Kennedy, aged 34, from Sandymount in the town, appeared at the local Magistrates Court by video link from Maghaberry Prison on two counts of common assault.
None of the details relating to the assaults were opened by the prosecution in court.
Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Kennedy had now served the equivalent of a three-month sentence.
Mr Atherton said the defendant has been in custody since Christmas Day and suffered from "horrendous mental health issues”.
He explained the defendant’s treatment had been "start and stop" having started treatment outside which then stopped when he was taken into custody.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said Kennedy's criminal record is “atrocious" and described him as a "repeat offender”.
She said she would give him maximum credit for his plea and sentenced him to four months in custody.
The judge also ordered Kennedy to pay a £25 offender's levy.