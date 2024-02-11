Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mark Francis Kennedy, aged 34, from Sandymount in the town, appeared at the local Magistrates Court by video link from Maghaberry Prison on two counts of common assault.

None of the details relating to the assaults were opened by the prosecution in court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said Kennedy had now served the equivalent of a three-month sentence.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Mr Atherton said the defendant has been in custody since Christmas Day and suffered from "horrendous mental health issues”.

He explained the defendant’s treatment had been "start and stop" having started treatment outside which then stopped when he was taken into custody.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said Kennedy's criminal record is “atrocious" and described him as a "repeat offender”.

She said she would give him maximum credit for his plea and sentenced him to four months in custody.