Magherafelt man sent for trial on charge of dangerous driving causing death in Bellaghy

A part-time factory worker from South Derry has been sent for trial on a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of Draperstown man Reece Kelly.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Jun 2023, 20:01 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 20:01 BST

Thomas Samuel Hillyard (28), of Shore Road, Magherafelt, appeared at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He is alleged to have committed the offence at Newferry Road, Bellaghy, on October 25, 2018.

When asked by the court clerk if he had any objection to the holding of a preliminary enquiry, Hillyard replied 'no'.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He also said he did not wish to say anything in answer to the charge or give evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan returned Hillyard, on £750 bail, to Londonderry Crown Court, sitting at Coleraine, on July 5 for arraignment.

A legal aid application for two counsel to represent Hillyard at the Crown Court was granted.

Mr Kelly (22), a joiner, was a front seat passenger in a one-vehicle road traffic collision and died at the scene.