A judge has told a Magherafelt man who sent scores of unwanted text messages to two sisters he worked with in a local hotel, that his behaviour had been "downright disgraceful."

Fifty-two-year-old Eamon Morgan from Garden Street in the town was given a two-month jail sentence, suspended for two years, for harassing the women.

Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter also put in place a two-year restraining order barring Morgan from contacting the victims.

He also imposed a fine of £100 with a £15 offender's levy on the defendant for possessing a small quantity of herbal cannabis.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held.

Mr Prenter remarked that a pre-sentence report had been "very negative" in that Morgan did not accept his guilt in the matter or shown any remorse for his actions.

He said it was a "clear case of harassment" involving the sending of “many, many messages” over a protracted period.

The judge told Morgan that as a man of 52 years of age he “should have known better”.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 29 last year police received a report from one of the injured parties that she and her twin sister had been receiving unwanted text messages from Morgan after he obtained their numbers from a work group.

The lawyer said the matter had been ongoing from July 2021 and the injured party said she had met up with the defendant for coffee a couple of times but made it clear it was “as friends only”. Counsel said Morgan sent “persistent text messages” and around this time she also became aware that he was also messaging her sister in a similar manner.

She said the messages were obsessive and at times menacing and the injured party blocked the defendant's number as he had no reason to contact her.

Continuing, the lawyer said the second injured party received a mobile phone as a Christmas gift from Morgan which he refused to take back.

She said on Valentine's Day she received a bunch of flowers and a ‘I love you Teddy Bear’ from Morgan.

Counsel said the injured party received about 100 text messages expressing his feelings and on occasions outright anger which left her feeling anxious going to work.

She added the defendant was arrested and in a search of his property police found five grams of herbal cannabis.

A defence lawyer explained Morgan has autism and did not know what he was doing. He had been friendly with the injured parties through work and then something changed between them and he thought he was trying to rectify the matter.

After consulting with Morgan again on the direction of the judge, the lawyer said the Morgan accepted his guilt and wished to apologise to the injured parties.

He said the defendant had admitted the offences as he did not want the injured parties to go through the ordeal of attending court.