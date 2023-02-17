A South Derry man has been returned for trial accused of having sexual activity with a female child under 18 years.

Johnny Ritchie (28) from Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, is also charged with paying for sexual services of a female child, child abduction, and inciting a female child under 18 years to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged offences were committed on dates between August 1, 2018 and April 1, 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ritchie said that he understood the charges when he appeared at a preliminary enquiry at a sitting of Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 15.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

He replied ‘no’ when asked by the court clerk if he wished to say anything in answer to the charges.

District Judge Alan White said on the papers before him the defendant has a case to answer.

Advertisement

Advertisement