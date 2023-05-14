A Magherafelt man who told a neighbour with an English accent to "go home", has been jailed for three months at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-three-year-old Mark Francis Kennedy from Sandymount in the town, admitted charges of common assault and harassing a couple on March 21.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Kennedy, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, that he was a “persistent offender” with 103 convictions for various offences.

The court heard that police received a 999 call from a resident in Sandymount about Kennedy’s behaviour towards them.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said the defendant had verbally shouted at the couple that he would assault them and called the male “a tout”.

The lawyer said the female occupant of the house was “extremely emotionally upset” by the incident as she believed they would be assaulted by Kennedy.

The prosecutor said the couple claimed Kennedy would call with them asking for lifts at night and in the early hours of the morning.

He said it had left the female occupant afraid of going into her own home and as a result she has attended her GP for anxiety.

Counsel added there was aggravated racist hostility in that Kennedy had told the male to go home because he has an English accent.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said Kennedy had a “very difficult upbringing” which had led to him taking drugs and alcohol as a teenager.