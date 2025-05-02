Magherafelt man was disorderly at hospital

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:39 BST
A man has admitted assaulting two woman and being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.

Mark Francis Kennedy (35), with an address listed as Sandymount in Magherafelt, committed offences on November 2 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (April 29) the case was adjourned to June 19 for a pre-sentence report.

