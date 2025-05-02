Magherafelt man was disorderly at hospital
A man has admitted assaulting two woman and being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital.
Mark Francis Kennedy (35), with an address listed as Sandymount in Magherafelt, committed offences on November 2 last year.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (April 29) the case was adjourned to June 19 for a pre-sentence report.