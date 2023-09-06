Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Magherafelt man who taunted victim: ‘I have just set fire to your house ha ha ha’ is jailed

A Magherafelt man who taunted a resident: "I have just set fire to your house ha, ha, ha", was jailed for four months at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:56 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Declan Seamus Kennedy (35), of Tulach Way, was said by the prosecutor to have pushed the complainant and threatened to kill him on July 21.

Kennedy, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to charges of arson, assault and making a death threat.

Prosecuting counsel said at 12.45am, police were called to assisted accommodation at Church Street Mews in Magherafelt following a report of a rubbish bin having been set fire outside a house.

Most Popular
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The complainant identified Kennedy saying he had pushed him and told him he was going to "f*****g kill” him.

Counsel said police also observed a bite mark on the injured party which he claimed had been caused by Kennedy.

Counsel also outlined two previous arson incidents involving Kennedy at Church Street Mews in which wheelie bins had been set on fire outside accommodation on June 21 and October 30, 2021.

In one of these "considerable damage" had been caused to the outside of a property, and in the other the bin had melted.

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/news/people/mahons-way-returns-to-mid-ulste...

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was “very concerning” that the defendant had started fires outside property where people were living.

A lawyer described Kennedy as a man with severe mental health issues.

He said the defendant came from a troubled and difficult life background and had now served the equivalent of a three-month prison sentence.

In relation to the arson charges of 2021, the judge imposed a Conditional Discharge for 12 months.