Magherafelt man who taunted victim: ‘I have just set fire to your house ha ha ha’ is jailed

A Magherafelt man who taunted a resident: "I have just set fire to your house ha, ha, ha", was jailed for four months at the local magistrates court on Wednesday.

Declan Seamus Kennedy (35), of Tulach Way, was said by the prosecutor to have pushed the complainant and threatened to kill him on July 21.

Kennedy, who appeared in court by video link from Maghaberry Prison, pleaded guilty to charges of arson, assault and making a death threat.

Prosecuting counsel said at 12.45am, police were called to assisted accommodation at Church Street Mews in Magherafelt following a report of a rubbish bin having been set fire outside a house.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The complainant identified Kennedy saying he had pushed him and told him he was going to "f*****g kill” him.

Counsel said police also observed a bite mark on the injured party which he claimed had been caused by Kennedy.

Counsel also outlined two previous arson incidents involving Kennedy at Church Street Mews in which wheelie bins had been set on fire outside accommodation on June 21 and October 30, 2021.

In one of these "considerable damage" had been caused to the outside of a property, and in the other the bin had melted.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was “very concerning” that the defendant had started fires outside property where people were living.

A lawyer described Kennedy as a man with severe mental health issues.

He said the defendant came from a troubled and difficult life background and had now served the equivalent of a three-month prison sentence.