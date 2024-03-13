Magherafelt man with 111 previous convictions punched woman on forehead outside pub in Antrim
A man with 111 previous convictions who punched a woman on the forehead outside a pub in Antrim town then tried to bite a police officer.
The defendant Mark Francis Kennedy (34), of Sandymount in Magherafelt, committed offences on May 11 last year.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had issues with alcohol.
District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred sentencing until September and said there must not be any further offending and the defendant should engage with mental health and addictions teams.