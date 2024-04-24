Magherafelt man's actions against neighbour described in court as 'bizarre'
and live on Freeview channel 276
John O’Neill (29), from Laurelbrook, had previously admitted two counts of criminal damage relating to the incident on December 25 last and on July 25 in which a car, fence, bins and facia board were damaged by paint.
Describing it as a “bizarre set of offending”, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered O’Neill to pay £110 compensation to the injured party.
Outlining the backgroung of the July incident, prosecuting counsel said the injured party reported that paint had been splattered by O’Neill on his property including car, fence and facia board.
Counsel said the victim spoke to the defendant’s parents who apologised and offered to pay compensation.
The lawyer said in the December incident the injured party noticed coins on his driveway and marks on his car.
A defence lawyer said it was an unusual case which had arisen out of some friction between O’Neill and the neighbour.
She said the charges were at the “lower end of the scale”, and a plea had been entered at the earliest opportunity.
Counsel said fortunately, the paint marks were removed by a power hose while there was a small dent made by a coin to the windscreen which would have to be replaced.
O’Neill apologised for what occurred and hoped to move forward on better terms with the neighbour, she continued.
The lawyer added the defendant was receiving help for a potential medical condition and had recently taken up full-time employment.