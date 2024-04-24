Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John O’Neill (29), from Laurelbrook, had previously admitted two counts of criminal damage relating to the incident on December 25 last and on July 25 in which a car, fence, bins and facia board were damaged by paint.

Describing it as a “bizarre set of offending”, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also ordered O’Neill to pay £110 compensation to the injured party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Outlining the backgroung of the July incident, prosecuting counsel said the injured party reported that paint had been splattered by O’Neill on his property including car, fence and facia board.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Counsel said the victim spoke to the defendant’s parents who apologised and offered to pay compensation.

The lawyer said in the December incident the injured party noticed coins on his driveway and marks on his car.

A defence lawyer said it was an unusual case which had arisen out of some friction between O’Neill and the neighbour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said the charges were at the “lower end of the scale”, and a plea had been entered at the earliest opportunity.

Counsel said fortunately, the paint marks were removed by a power hose while there was a small dent made by a coin to the windscreen which would have to be replaced.

O’Neill apologised for what occurred and hoped to move forward on better terms with the neighbour, she continued.