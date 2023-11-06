A Magherafelt motorist detected doing 95mph in a Volkswagen Golf on the New Moneynick Road dual-carriageway - a 70mph zone near Randalstown - on September 23 has been given three penalty points and fined £100.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

John Francis Canavan (20), of Glenburn Park, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.

District Judge Nigel Brodeick said the defendant was a "probationary" driver until November 2023 and previously when he had been on five penalty points he "already got the benefit of discretion" from a court.

He said: "You get the exercise of the court's discretion once and once only. Unfortunately that seems to have fallen on deaf ears because you have now committed another speeding offence. This is now your third speeding offence so it is a very poor start to your driving career."