Magherafelt motorist detected doing 95mph in Volkswagen Golf on New Moneynick Road dual-carriageway
John Francis Canavan (20), of Glenburn Park, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena.
District Judge Nigel Brodeick said the defendant was a "probationary" driver until November 2023 and previously when he had been on five penalty points he "already got the benefit of discretion" from a court.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: "You get the exercise of the court's discretion once and once only. Unfortunately that seems to have fallen on deaf ears because you have now committed another speeding offence. This is now your third speeding offence so it is a very poor start to your driving career."
With the three points pushing the defendant over six penalty points as a probationary driver, the judge said his licence will now be revoked and he will have to re-sit his test.