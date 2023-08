A motorist detected travelling at 72mph on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, was fined £65 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Sixty-one-year-old Geraldine Doyle from Shore Road, Magherafelt, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy and given three penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the detection was made at 12 noon on December 31 last year on the A6 which has a 60mph speed limit.

