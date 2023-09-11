A Magherafelt motorist was fined £200 and handed six penalty points at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oluwafemi Omodayo, aged 40, whose address was given as Wesleyan Mews in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the offence came to light on March 30 this year when police stopped a car on the Castledawson Road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...