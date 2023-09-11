Magherafelt motorist ends up in court for having no insurance
A Magherafelt motorist was fined £200 and handed six penalty points at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oluwafemi Omodayo, aged 40, whose address was given as Wesleyan Mews in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel told the court the offence came to light on March 30 this year when police stopped a car on the Castledawson Road.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said while the defendant had just purchased the vehicle he should have had insurance in place.