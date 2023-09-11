Register
Magherafelt motorist ends up in court for having no insurance

A Magherafelt motorist was fined £200 and handed six penalty points at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 13:44 BST
Oluwafemi Omodayo, aged 40, whose address was given as Wesleyan Mews in the town, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.

Prosecuting counsel told the court the offence came to light on March 30 this year when police stopped a car on the Castledawson Road.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said while the defendant had just purchased the vehicle he should have had insurance in place.