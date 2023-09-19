Register
Magherafelt motorist fined £250 for having no insurance

A Magherafelt motorist was fined £250 with six penalty points at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 19th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 18:58 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google MapsBishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps
Jude Dermott O’Neill (28), from Sandymount, was also fined £200 for having no driving licence.

The court heard the offences were detected when police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Glenshane Road, Castledawson, on May 26 last.

Admitting the offences a solicitor, said O’Neill genuinely believed he was insured to drive at the time he was stopped.

Pleading for leniency, he said O’Neill has a “very minor record”.