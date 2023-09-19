A Magherafelt motorist was fined £250 with six penalty points at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Jude Dermott O’Neill (28), from Sandymount, was also fined £200 for having no driving licence.

The court heard the offences were detected when police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Glenshane Road, Castledawson, on May 26 last.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admitting the offences a solicitor, said O’Neill genuinely believed he was insured to drive at the time he was stopped.