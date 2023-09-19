Magherafelt motorist fined £250 for having no insurance
A Magherafelt motorist was fined £250 with six penalty points at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday for having no insurance.
Jude Dermott O’Neill (28), from Sandymount, was also fined £200 for having no driving licence.
The court heard the offences were detected when police stopped the defendant’s vehicle at Glenshane Road, Castledawson, on May 26 last.
Admitting the offences a solicitor, said O’Neill genuinely believed he was insured to drive at the time he was stopped.
Pleading for leniency, he said O’Neill has a “very minor record”.