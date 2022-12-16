Register
Magherafelt motorist given three-month driving ban for having no insurance

A Mid Ulster motorist has been given a three-month driving disqualification for having no insurance.

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
4 hours ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 12:35pm

Mark William Montgomery (31), of Beechland Road, also fined £200 with a £15 offender's levy at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 14),

He was fined a further £100 for having no driving licence arising out of an incident on February 11 this year.

The court heard that police followed the defendant to his place of employment after checks showed he had no insurance.

A solicitor explained that Montgomery had just purchased the vehicle to get to work and he full accepted this at the time with the police officer. He said the defendant was working night shifts and was having difficulty getting to his employment.

The lawyer added that Montgomery had been in the process of applying for his learner driving licence.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said there would have to be a driving disqualification in the case.