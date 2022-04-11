Magherafelt motorist who hit another car was ‘blinded by glaring sun’

Rafal Krzysztof (34), of Piney Hill, Magherafelt, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention on February 10 last year.

The court heard police received a report of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at Aughrim Road/Bellshill junction, Magherafelt, at 5.40pm.

Prosecuting counsel said the ambulance service was in attendance, but the defendant was not injured and the injuries of the other driver did not require her to be taken to hospital.

The injured party told police she was driving in the direction of Toome when the defendant’s vehicle pulled out at the junction and collided with the front of her car causing substantial damage.

Continuing, the prosecutor said police spoke to the defendant who claimed that the glaring sun and a big tree at the junction had obstructed his view and he had not seen the woman or her car when he was turning right at the junction.

Counsel said Krzysztof was offered a driver’s improvement course but failed to complete it despite booking the course twice.

The defendant, who was not professionally represented, said he was familiar with the junction and knew it was dangerous but could not see as he pulled out because of the sun. He added he just wanted to get the matter over with.