Magherafelt motorist who 'relaxed and fell asleep' in his truck 'smelled strongly of intoxicating liquor'
William Robert Booth, aged 56, from Carraloan Road, was also fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy in relation to the offence at Ballyronan on December 23 last year.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Booth that she was “extremely sceptical” of his explanation and warned him that if he came before the court again for a similar matter he would loose his licence for “a very long time”.
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 4.05am, police received a report about a male lying over the front seat of a vehicle in the vicinity of Lindsayville, Ballyronan, and on arrival located a Mitsubishi truck parked in a layby with the key in the ignition and the engine off.
The lawyer said officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor while speaking to Booth and noted that his speech was slurred. He failed a preliminary breath test and was cautioned and made no reply.
Counsel said he later provided an evidential specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 95 mcgs in breath.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde said Booth admitted the offence and explained that the defendant had gone to the vehicle to find a lighter and while there relaxed and fell asleep.
Mr Forde said a member of the public had then seen the defendant lying in the vehicle and had contacted police.
He stressed that the vehicle was not taxed and was not going to be driven.