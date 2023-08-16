Magherafelt plasterer ends up in court after his car is spotted crossing central white line

A South Derry plasterer whose car was spotted crossing the central white line on two occasions in Magherafelt, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Mairtin Kealey (23), from Waterfoot Road, Magherafelt, was also fined £350 with a £15 offender’s levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

The local magistrates court heard on Wednesday that on July 23 last, police were on mobile patrol in the Magherafelt area when they became concerned about the speed of an Audi car in the 30mph zone at Aughrim Road.

Prosecuting counsel said police followed the vehicle and observed it crossing the central white line twice before stopping it at Ballyronan Road and speaking to the defendant.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

The lawyer police noted a strong smell of alcohol and arrested Kealey after he failed a preliminary breath test.

At Dungannon custody suite the defendant provided a breath specimen which showed a lower reading of 104 mcgs, counsel added.

A defence lawyer stressed that Kealey came before the court with a clear record and had been "particularly shocked as to why he has done this”.

He said the defendant worked as a plasterer with his elder brother and had gone to see his GP following the incident for help.

Counsel asked the court to deal with the matter leniently given the defendant’s clear record and his early plea.