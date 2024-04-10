Magherafelt PSNI seize drugs following information from the public

Police in Mid Ulster have seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs as a result of recent searches.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed members of the Magherafelt Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a number of searches following information received from the public.

"As a result of these searches several thousand pounds worth of Class A, B and C drugs were seized and removed from our community,” the spokesperson added.