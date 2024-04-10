Magherafelt PSNI seize drugs following information from the public
Police in Mid Ulster have seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs as a result of recent searches.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed members of the Magherafelt Neighbourhood Policing Team conducted a number of searches following information received from the public.
"As a result of these searches several thousand pounds worth of Class A, B and C drugs were seized and removed from our community,” the spokesperson added.