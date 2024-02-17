Magherafelt pub assault resulted in victim having a number of his false teeth knocked out, court told
Jude Philip Bell, aged 25, whose address was given as Bonds Hill, Londonderry, admitted a charge of assault, causing actual bodily harm, on January 29 last year.
Prosecuting counsel said the injured party was in a bar in Magherafelt and alleged an unknown person had assaulted him.
The lawyer said police later identified Bell from CCTV as the person responsible for the assault.
She said the injured party suffered a bruised nose, cut lip, cut to the inside of his mouth and damage to false teeth, and had no memory of the incident.
The lawyer added the defendant, who has previous convictions, was later interviewed by police and made no comment.
Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the injured party had made a provocative remark to the defendant who had reacted to it and the CCTV shows it was a "very short lived" incident.
Mr Forde explained Bell had previously been given a three-year Probation order and was fully complying with the order.
He said it appeared the order was working and pleaded with the court not to interfere with his liberty when he is settled.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said it was a serious assault as the injured party had teeth knocked out.
The judge added she would leave something hanging over the defendant's head as he "appeared to be doing quite well at the minute".