A teenage motorist was detected travelling at 93mph on his way home to Magherafelt from McDonald’s, a court was told.

Eighteen-year-old Callum Clarke from Loves Road, Magherafelt, was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for three months on a charge of being an ‘R’ driver exceeding the 45mph restriction.

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Friday that on October 1 last around 6pm, police were carrying out speed duties at Cookstown dual carriageway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said the carriageway is restricted to 60mph and the defendant’s vehicle was detected travelling at over 93mph.

The case was heard at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday, February 3.

Admitting the offence Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said the defendant had clearly got his driving clear career off to an “inauspicious start”.

Mr Atherton said Clarke wished to apologise to the court, the police and parents for his behaviour.

He said the defendant is a hybrid apprentice and had saved up to buy a car to allow him to get to work and Tech, but now he would have to impose on his parents for lifts.

The solicitor added that the defendant had gone to get food at McDonald’s, and this was “a completely inappropriate” speed for which he had no explanation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told the defendant this was his second time before the court within the first six months of passing his driving test.