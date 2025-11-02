Magherafelt R driver hit speed of almost 100mph on way home from a wake

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 18:26 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2025, 18:26 GMT
An R driver on his way home from a wake hit a speed of almost 100mph.

Chinasa Okoronkwo (21), of Garden Street in Magherafelt, was detected doing 96mph at 9.40pm on July 10 this year at Rathbeg on the M2 motorway near Antrim town.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding his restricted speed of 45mph.

A defence barrister told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been "attending a wake in respect of a family member of someone in his Gaelic team" and had been on his way home.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The defendant had told police: "I was silly, I wasn't paying attention."

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had to be a deterrence to stop others doing such speeds.

He said: "This is far too high a speed. You are not experienced enough to be driving at this speed."

He banned the defendant from driving for a month and fined him £150.

