Magherafelt: residents return home while police remain at the scene following security alert
Police remain at the scene this morning (Sunday, August 3) following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Gulf Terrace area of Magherafelt.
The alert was triggered on Saturday evening with residents of neighbouring properties evacuated and a road closure in place.
However, Golf Terrace has since reopened to motorists and residents have been able to return to their homes.
Police say an update will follow in due course.