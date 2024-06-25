Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A student nurse was fined £200 and handed six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for having no insurance.

Megan Hamilton, aged 20, from Queen's Avenue in Magherafelt, was also fined £50 with a £15 offender's levy, for failing to display 'R' plates.

The court heard the offences were detected at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on April 5 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had been sharing her mum's car and had been taking the 'R' plates on and off.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google

Mr Atherton said the defendant had only passed her test last year and had been paying insurance monthly.

He explained that she is uncertain as to what happened at the bank regarding the insurance repayments.

The solicitor said the defendant is studying at Magee College and had bought a car a couple of months ago which is fully insured.