Magherafelt student nurse ends up in court for motoring offences

By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2024, 06:00 BST
A student nurse was fined £200 and handed six penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for having no insurance.

Megan Hamilton, aged 20, from Queen's Avenue in Magherafelt, was also fined £50 with a £15 offender's levy, for failing to display 'R' plates.

The court heard the offences were detected at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on April 5 this year.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had been sharing her mum's car and had been taking the 'R' plates on and off.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held. Credit: Google
Mr Atherton said the defendant had only passed her test last year and had been paying insurance monthly.

He explained that she is uncertain as to what happened at the bank regarding the insurance repayments.

The solicitor said the defendant is studying at Magee College and had bought a car a couple of months ago which is fully insured.

Mr Atherton pleaded with the court to treat the defendant leniently.