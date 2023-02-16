Magherafelt woman accidently started fire after holding lighter under a smoke alarm

A woman who made approximately 30 calls to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that were not genuine emergencies, has been given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

Oksana Fedelova (41), of Mullaghboy Glen, Magherafelt, admitted charges of improper use of a public electronic communications system to cause inconvenience on dates between December 16, 2022 and January 7.

Fedelova, who appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday by video link from Hydebank, also admitted assaulting three police officers, and damaging a smoke alarm on January 14.

Prosecuting counsel said on January 6 at 4.45am, police received a report from NI Ambulance Service that they had answered a 999 call from the defendant who was sitting in the ambulance and refusing to get out.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court sits at Bishop Street courthouse in Derry / Londonderry.

The lawyer said the medical checks were carried out and the defendant informed to contact her GP if she had further issues. She said police were asked to remove her so the ambulance could go on another call.

Counsel said she was cautioned for improper use of a communications systems after it emerged she had made approximately 30 calls to the NI Ambulance Service and other emergency services, including police.

The lawyer said at approximately 10.15am, police attended the defendant's address in relation to a house fire with a person trapped inside.

She said the Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance and had extinguished a small fire caused by Fedelova holding a ligher under a smoke alarm.

When she was asked by the police for a reason for doing this, the defendant said she was testing the lighter under the smoke alarm and the alarm caught fire, counsel went on.

She said the defendant also damaged newspapers and drew on shutters with lipstick outside a shop at Union Road, Magherafelt on the same date.

The lawyer said while being conveyed to Antrim custody suite the defendant kicked two police officers on the legs and called another "a bitch" before spitting on her.

A defence lawyer said Fedelova had a clear record and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

He stressed the mother of two young children was “remorseful for her behaviour”.

