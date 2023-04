A pre-sentence report was ordered at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (April 5) in the case of a local woman faces assault charges.

Kylie Marie O'Neill (35) from Queens Avenue, Magherafelt, is charged with three assaults arising out of an alleged incident on August 22.

O'Neill is also charged with disorderly behaviour at Domino's, Magherafelt, on the same date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence lawyer said the assaults related to shop staff and a pre-sentence report might be of benefit to the court.

The case has been adjourned.

Advertisement

Advertisement