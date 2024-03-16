Magherafelt woman holding can of Rockshore in her lap refused to get out of car for police, court told
Colleen Denvir, aged 40, from Sperrin Drive in the town, was said by a prosecuting lawyer to have kicked an officer on the leg and spat at another on September 26 last year.
Denvir admitted charges of assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.
Adjourning the case until April 17 for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Oonagh Mullan imposed an interim driving disqualification.
Prosecuting counsel said police were alerted to a possible drink driver at Sperrin Drive in Magherafelt and on arrival saw the defendant sitting in the front seat of a car holding a can of Rockshore in her lap.
He said the defendant refused to open the door when asked to get out by the police.
The lawyer said police then removed her from the vehicle and put her on the ground, as they were concerned she would drive off.
The defendant had cut her head as she resisted and kicked a police officer on the leg and spat at a constable as she was being moved, he continued.
Counsel said she had to be put on the ground again where her head was bandaged before being conveyed to Antrim Area Hospital where a blood specimen showing a reading of 100 mls of alcohol was obtained.
A defence lawyer said Denvir had a record and the case may benefit from a pre-sentence report.