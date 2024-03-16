Magherafelt woman holding can of Rockshore in her lap refused to get out of car for police, court told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colleen Denvir, aged 40, from Sperrin Drive in the town, was said by a prosecuting lawyer to have kicked an officer on the leg and spat at another on September 26 last year.

Denvir admitted charges of assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adjourning the case until April 17 for a pre-sentence report, District Judge Oonagh Mullan imposed an interim driving disqualification.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held. Credit: Google Maps

Prosecuting counsel said police were alerted to a possible drink driver at Sperrin Drive in Magherafelt and on arrival saw the defendant sitting in the front seat of a car holding a can of Rockshore in her lap.

He said the defendant refused to open the door when asked to get out by the police.

The lawyer said police then removed her from the vehicle and put her on the ground, as they were concerned she would drive off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant had cut her head as she resisted and kicked a police officer on the leg and spat at a constable as she was being moved, he continued.

Counsel said she had to be put on the ground again where her head was bandaged before being conveyed to Antrim Area Hospital where a blood specimen showing a reading of 100 mls of alcohol was obtained.