A young Magherafelt woman spat at a police officer while being arrested, a court was told.

Twenty-one-year-old Saiyaana Hickey from Greenvale Park in the town, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer.District Judge Oonagh Mullan deferred sentencing until May 3 next year to monitor the defendant's behaviour."My concern is that you are still a young woman and you are accumulating a record," said the judge.

Judge Mullan said it was encouraging that the defendant was pursuing a hairdressing course but she needed to seek help with her alcohol addiction.

Prosecuting counsel said on September 2 police apprehended the defendant as she was climbing through the window of a house in the Greenvale estate.

Court gavel.

He said Hickey refused to walk for police and was shouting and swearing.

The lawyer said she spat at a constable and later made ‘no comment’ responses to questions. She did admit to drinking vodka and beer that day, he added.

A defence lawyer described it as “disgraceful behaviour”.

He said alcohol has been a significant factor in the defendant’s life since she was 13 and she is now an alcoholic.

The lawyer said she does not remember any details of the incident.

He said on the positive side, she appeared to be excelling at a hairdressing course and asked the court to take this into consideration.

Deferring the case, Judge Mullan told Hickey to seek out help for her addiction and to stay out of trouble.

"You have your whole life ahead of you,” she added.