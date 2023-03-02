Magherafelt woman verbally abused police calling them ‘black b******s’, court told

A woman who verbally abused police officers calling them 'black b******s' after they left her home, was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for two years at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Michelle Anne Hughes (41) from Killowen Drive, Magherafelt, admitted charges of resisting a constable, simple drunk, damaging a police vehicle, and causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another by persistently using a public electronic communications network to send a message that she knew to be false.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers told Hughes that the custodial threshold had been passed on this occasion and warned her that the court was running out of options and if she re-offended she could end up in custody.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 3.20am on January 6, 2022, the defendant who sounded heavily intoxicated made a 999 call from a mobile phone saying she was at a house in Union Road and was waiting to go home as there were no taxi services.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Court is held.

The lawyer said Hughes made two further 999 calls at 3.43am and 5.24am and a 101 call at 6.43am during which she was “screaming at police” that she was at an address in Union Road.

Police later found Hughes lying on the ground at Union Road and noted that she was heavily intoxicated, counsel continued.

She said the defendant was abusive to members of the public and the police, who were trying to help her.

Counsel said police drove her home and when she could not locate her keys she became abusive towards officers calling them ‘black b******s’ and shouting ‘Up the Ra’.

The lawyer said she urinated in the police car and was arrested for criminal damage.

A defence lawyer explained that Hughes has a long standing issue with alcohol and she was “still battling these demons”.

She stressed the defendant has been seeking help addressing her issues and was now making plans for the future.

The lawyer pointed out that this offending happened before she was given a suspended sentence for other matters and asked the court to consider a similar disposal.

Passing sentence, the judge told Hughes that it had been “a serious set of offending.”