A woman was allegedly attacked and choked by her partner with such force doctors aren’t sure whether she lost consciousness from being strangled or being punched, a court has heard.

Lisburn Magistrates Court also heard claims Matthew Carson punched his victim to the face so many times both her eyes are swollen shut and “he was so drunk he had to be carried to the police car”.

Carson, aged 29, from Broomhill Park, Magheralin, was initially charged with attempted murder on March 14 and with engaging in domestic abuse between November 2024 and March 14.

A prosecuting lawyer said a third charge alleging non-fatal strangulation was to be added and that was also put to Carson, who nodded confirming he understood the charges.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

A PSNI detective said she believed she could connect Carson to each offence, all of which are alleged to be aggravated by domestic abuse. The prosecutor said a third party rang 999 shortly before midnight on Friday after the complainant arrived at her door, “her face bruised and swollen and she was bleeding copiously”.

After the neighbour handed the phone to the complainant, she told the call handler “her boyfriend had attacked her”.

Police saw the victim had significant facial injuries and after she was taken to hospital, they used body-worn cameras to capture an initial account. She told them the couple had been having a few drinks but after she got off the phone from her dad, Carson allegedly attacked her and punched her in the face several times.

"He grabbed her and started punching her to the face, choked her with both hands and said that he was going to kill her,” claimed the lawyer, adding that the victim “was terrified”.

"The last thing she remembers was that he choked her and believes she lost consciousness”, adding that “doctors couldn’t tell if she lost consciousness as a result of the strangulation or strikes to the head”.

Outlining they had been together having met online six months beforehand, she told police while he had never been violent, Carson had been “verbally aggressive” and “very possessive” in that he “always checks her phone and accuses her of cheating”. He had moved in with her a week ago.

Carson was so drunk, the court heard, he had to be carried to the police car and taken to hospital to be checked over. On the way and during police interviews when he had sobered up, he said “I know I f***** up” and he remembered hitting her but he had drunk up to a dozen beers “and a small bottle of whiskey…with very little to eat”.

When photos of the woman’s injuries were shown to Carson “he was genuinely shocked and upset” but denied intending to kill her.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney argued that with a proposed bail address in Strabane where Carson would live with his mother and with no history to support the contention he would interfere with the witness, that Carson could be granted bail.

Although conceeding “clearly, it’s a very serious matter,” Mr Mooney said Carson made ”significant admissions during interviews and he did express a degree of remorse”, factors which did not suggest he intended to interfere with the victim or her account.

Carson was refused bail and the case adjourned to April 11.