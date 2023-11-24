A man who accused his neighbours of throwing wine bottles into his garden has appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court.

Rodney Gordon Hanna, aged 56, from Florence Ville, Magheralin was charged with two counts of harassment and impersonating a police officer.

A prosecutor told the court that on June 12 this year, police received a report from a Magheralin resident stating that a man who lived nearby had come to the door and accused them of throwing wine bottles into his garden. The reporting person also said the defendant had impersonated a police officer.

Craigavon Court House, Co Armagh.

The prosecution lawyer said during interview the defendant was ‘dismissive’, saying he had been finding empty wine bottles in his garden for months.

“I just had enough. I had a bottle in my hand. I set it on their doorstep. They said it wasn’t them throwing bottles but I know the other neighbours don’t drink. They denied it was them. You can fingerprint the bottle,” prosecution read to the court.

The prosecutor outlined the defendant’s interview, as follows: Police: ‘Had you been drinking last night?’. Defendant: ‘Yes’. Police: ‘Did you go out in the garden and start shouting things about football teams and shouting stuff at them?’ The defendant denied the latter question, said the prosecution.

Hanna’s solicitor said his client’s behaviour was “unimpressive, doubly so given this is not the first time this has occurred”.

He added: “You will note from his record there was a recent conviction with a restraining order imposed in relation to a different resident though this offence predates that. It is important to note he is no longer at his residence and is staying with a cousin and is requesting relocation from the Housing Executive. He is unlikely to come in contact with the complainants ever again."

The solicitor said his client has suffered from PTSD since his teens and used alcohol as a ‘coping mechanism’.

“He has significant injuries which he medicates with painkillers. He has substantial issues with his mental health. He has been an in-patient at Bluestone on occasion and struggles daily. He had been engaging with a counsellor at Bluestone but once that counsellor left he found it very difficult to re-establish trust with any other counsellors.

"He accepts he behaved aggressively and he was frustrated at the bottles thrown into his garden. His paranoia increased as a result. While he is somewhat bullish in his police interview and there is still a whiff of that in the pre-sentence report, he does accept his wrong-doing and apologises for behaving in this way and putting his neighbours in fear.

"A suspended sentence was imposed recently but these offences occur prior to the imposition of that. He has been assessed as suitable for probation. He clearly is someone who has issues in his life and may benefit from intervention whether it be therapeutic or through the auspices of probation.”

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said Hanna was entitled to credit for his guilty plea.

Speaking to the defendant, he said: “I have listened to what your solicitor said and read the pre-sentence report and a letter from Dr Kelly. I understand from that information that you are a person who has struggled with mental health issues in your life and with the abuse of alcohol in particular and there was trauma in your earlier life which may be a reason why your life isn’t on the straight and narrow as much as it otherwise might have been.

"I also understand from what I am told you had a sense of grievance because you were finding wine bottles in your garden and wrongly thought the complainants had been responsible.

"All of that said, it was an alarming experience for the two householders to have you land round at their door, and impersonate a police officer. And what you said to them, making them believe that you were a member of the police service, causing them the anxiety and stress associated with that, that their fingerprints might be found on an item or not.

"I am told you no longer live in the locality though you still have the tenancy of that address. You have told Probation that you do not intend going back there as you are subject to a restraining order and I’m taking that relates to the other victim. That is wise. The first thing I want to do is ensure the safety and the sense of well-being of the individuals who have been harassed by you.

"Anyone who impersonates a police officer, that is regarded as a serious matter. When someone claims to be a member of the police the public generally feel obliged to comply with whatever is being told to them or to take whatever steps they feel they have to under some degree of compulsion. Therefore impersonating a police officer is regarded as a serious offence.

"The harassment is also a serious offence, particularly in the context of people living in their own home trying to get through life. It occurred around the time of the other matter for which you have already been before the court.

"Taking into consideration what your solicitor has said in relation to your background and your mental health issues, I am prepared to regard this as an aberration in your behaviour albeit you have had previous court appearances mostly for driving matters but nothing of any substance since the early 2000s.

"In the circumstances I am going to regard these three offences as part and parcel of a course of behaviour that occurred between June 12 and June 18 which was the date of the other harassment.”

Hanna was sentenced to three months in jail on each of the three charges, suspended for two years. A restraining order was imposed in relation to the two complainants for two years.