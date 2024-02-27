Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Robert Major, aged 51, from Damhill Road, Craigavon, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday (February 27) charged that, as the owner of a vehicle, he failed to give information regarding the driver of the vehicle.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

The court heard that on December 4 last year at 2.10am the police received a report from a member of the public who stated that a Land Rover had been driving in the Churchill Park area of Waringstown, Co Down, before driving erratically onto the public football pitches nearby.

When police arrived they saw the Land Rover Freelander parked on the football pitch. The Prosecutor revealed to the court that the vehicle was locked with no one present and it was also stuck in the mud.

During police checks it was noted that the vehicle didn’t have an active insurance policy and the defendant was the last registered owner of the Freelander.

Police went to the defendant’s address where Mr Major admitted that he was still the owner of the vehicle. When asked if he knew where the Land Rover was, the defendant told police he didn't. When asked if he was reporting it as stolen, he said he wasn’t.

The Prosecutor told the court: “He then indicated he knew where it was and that it ‘would be sorted." He then told police to “f**k off and closed the door”.

The vehicle was subsequently seized by police for no insurance. On December 10 police went to the defendant’s home and put the Article 177 Road Traffic Order to him for driver details. He was left with a paper copy and advised police would return to collect it. When police returned on December 15 the defendant said he didn’t know who the driver was at the time. He was then cautioned.