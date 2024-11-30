Magheralin: robber armed with knife threatens female staff in shop

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Nov 2024, 12:23 BST

Two female shop workers were threatened by an armed robber brandishing a knife in Magheralin on Friday night.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or captured video footage in the area at the time to come forward.

The incident happened on New Forge Road at around 5.40pm.

Police said a man entered the store at around 5.40pm. He walked around, seeming to browse for a few minutes, before approaching the till area and brandishing a knife.

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Magheralin on Friday night, November 29. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Detectives are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Magheralin on Friday night, November 29. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
The suspect then demanded money from the two female staff members.

He managed to take a sum of cash from the till and made off from the shop in the direction of Dromore.

"Police responded to the area immediately however the robber was not located,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this crime, or anyone who may have captured any footage in the area at the relevant time, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1264 29/11/24.

