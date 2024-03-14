Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emma Louise Scott, aged 26, from Clarendon Park, Magheralin, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, March 13 charged with possessing a Class B controlled drug.

-

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

-

A prosecutor told the court that on December 15 last year at around 9.50pm, police were on mobile patrol of Garvaghy Park, Portadown when they spotted a VW Jetta with two people inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officers noted a smell of cannabis coming from the car and when they spoke to the occupants, the defendant, who was a passenger, then handed over a grinder which contained a small amount of herbal cannabis.

Scott was cautioned and during a notebook interview she admitted it was cannabis, it belonged to her and she was intending to smoke it herself.

A defence solicitor said the defendant has a previous record of possession of a Class B drug.

“Her mother unfortunately passed away about three months prior to the incident. She is a lady who already struggles with her mental health but at this time she was at a particularly low ebb and went to meet a friend,” the solicitor said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Francis Rafferty said the amount of cannabis in the defendant’s possession was not enough to roll a joint.

The defence solicitor said Scott works in tele-performance in a work-from-home job and her salary is too high to qualify her for legal aid.