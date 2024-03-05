Magheramorne criminal damage and arson attack being treated as 'racially-motivated hate crime'
Windows and a front door were smashed at the address and a car parked outside the property was set alight. The incident occurred shortly after 10pm.
Commenting on the incident, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Ash said: “Our enquiries are ongoing but at present we are treating this matter as a racially-motivated hate crime. We believe up to three individuals may have been involved.
“There is no place in our society for this type of behaviour and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1936 04/03/24.” Alternatively, visit https://www.psni.police.uk/report to make a report through the PSNI website.
Anyone with information can also make a report 100 percent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.