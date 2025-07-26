Detectives conducting a murder investigation following a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, on Wednesday (July 23) are appealing for information involving the movements of a vehicle.

In a statement issued on Saturday (July 26), Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Our investigation is ongoing and we are working tirelessly to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy.

"I would continue to appeal generally for anyone with information to come forward and more specifically I would ask anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday 22nd July, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 276 23/07/25.

"Anyone who was travelling in the area and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist, please get in touch.”

Police at the scene following the shooting incident at Maguiresbridge. Picture: Pacemaker

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .

Three family members lost their lives in the shooting. They were veterinary surgeon Vanessa Whyte, who was 45 years old and her children, Sara Rutledge, aged 13 and James Rutledge, aged 14.

A fourth person – an adult from the same household – remained in a serious condition in hospital.