Male and juvenile arrested in relation to theft at Kilwaughter business premises

Chief Inspector Boyd said: “At around 10.50pm yesterday, Thursday 14th July, officers received and responded to a report of a theft in progress. Police stopped a vehicle nearby and a quantity of fuel drums, funnels, and a battery pack were located inside it.

“One male and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences, including theft, attempted theft, criminal damage and motoring offences. Both remain in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 2005 of 14/07/22.”

PSNI make two arrests.