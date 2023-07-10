A male has been arrested after drugs and prohibited weapons were seized by police in Ballymena today (Monday).

The items were recovered by officers from Ballymena District Support Team, with the assistance of Tactical Support Group and a specialist drugs dog, who conducted a search of a property in the Harryville area of the town.

In a statement PSNI Mid and East Antrim said: “A quantity of class A and class B controlled drugs were seized along with a number of prohibited weapons.

"One male has been arrested for a number of offences and is currently in custody assisting with enquiries.

A portion of of the items seized by police during a search in Ballymena. Photo submitted by the PSNI

"If you are concerned about drug dealing in your area please contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency."