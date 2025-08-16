A male has been arrested following a “hit-and-run” collision which claimed the life of man in his 50s in Ballyclare.

A woman was also injured in the one-vehicle incident, which occurred at the Ballyeaston Road area on Friday (August 15) night.

Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan: “Shortly before 10:35pm it was reported that two pedestrians, one male and one female, were struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

"The male, aged in his 50s sadly died as a result of his injuries. The female, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Emergency services responded to the collision. Image: Pacemaker

“One male has been arrested in respect of the collision and remains in police custody.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was on the Ballyeaston Road between 9.30pm and 10.35pm and witnessed the collision, or drivers who may have captured it on their dash cam, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1771 15/08/25.”