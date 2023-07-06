A male was arrested after a quantity of drugs was seized by police in Carrickfergus last night (Wednesday).

The haul was uncovered by Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Police, along with officers from the Tactical Support Group, who carried out a search of a property.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “A quantity of suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized from the search and one male was arrested.

"If you are worried about drug dealing in your area or have any information regarding the possession or supply of drugs, please contact 101. Don't forget you can also make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”