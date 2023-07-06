Register
Male arrested after police seize drugs in Carrickfergus

A male was arrested after a quantity of drugs was seized by police in Carrickfergus last night (Wednesday).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST

The haul was uncovered by Carrickfergus and Larne Neighbourhood Police, along with officers from the Tactical Support Group, who carried out a search of a property.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “A quantity of suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized from the search and one male was arrested.

"If you are worried about drug dealing in your area or have any information regarding the possession or supply of drugs, please contact 101. Don't forget you can also make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.”

Anyone with information regarding the possession or supply of illegal drugs is asked to contact police on 101. Image submitted by PSNIAnyone with information regarding the possession or supply of illegal drugs is asked to contact police on 101. Image submitted by PSNI
