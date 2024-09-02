Male arrested after '£100k' worth of Class A drugs and cash seized in north Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 18:24 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 18:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after police recovered Class A drugs worth around £100,000 in north Belfast.

The drugs were seized after officers from Belfast District Support Team conducted a search at a property in the area on Monday (September 2).

In a statement, the PSNI Said: “A substantial amount of Class A drugs were located with an estimated street value of £100,000, alongside cash and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join the hundreds of people who have signed up for a Northern Ireland World newsletter

A police image of drugs seized in north Belfast: Photo provided by PSNIA police image of drugs seized in north Belfast: Photo provided by PSNI
A police image of drugs seized in north Belfast: Photo provided by PSNI

"A 22-year-old male has been arrested and is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

"Belfast District Support Team are dedicated to removing harmful drugs from our streets. If you have any information about drug related activities in your area please contact us on 101 on report online.”