Male arrested as drugs seized in Larne

Drugs have been seized and one person arrested following an operation by police in Larne.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 7:01 am

A PSNI spokesperson outlined that quantities of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were seized this past week by the Local Policing Team.

“Following information from a member of the public, police were able to seize a quantity of a Class B and Class C drugs.

“Enquiries were conducted and a male was subsequently arrested. After a further house search a quantity of Class A controlled drugs was also seized.

Most Popular

Drugs seized in Larne.

Read More

Read More
Over 1,000 people in Northern Ireland on NHS addiction services waiting list

“Great work by the attending officers which was helped through positive engagement with the community,” the spokesperson added.