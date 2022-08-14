Male arrested as drugs seized in Larne

A PSNI spokesperson outlined that quantities of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were seized this past week by the Local Policing Team.
“Following information from a member of the public, police were able to seize a quantity of a Class B and Class C drugs.
“Enquiries were conducted and a male was subsequently arrested. After a further house search a quantity of Class A controlled drugs was also seized.
“Great work by the attending officers which was helped through positive engagement with the community,” the spokesperson added.