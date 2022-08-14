Male arrested as drugs seized in Larne

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson outlined that quantities of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were seized this past week by the Local Policing Team.

“Following information from a member of the public, police were able to seize a quantity of a Class B and Class C drugs.

“Enquiries were conducted and a male was subsequently arrested. After a further house search a quantity of Class A controlled drugs was also seized.

Drugs seized in Larne.