Male arrested in Newtownabbey after failing to appear in court and other matters

Police officers made an arrest this morning (Tuesday) in the Three Mile Water area of Newtownabbey after the male failed to appear at court earlier this month.
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:20 GMT
Detailing the operation in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (January 23), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson explained: “He is now in custody. He was also wanted in respect of other matters.

“This is another role carried out by local officers in your Neighbourhood Policing Team.”