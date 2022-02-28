Male due in court after Templepatrick burglary

Posting on Facebook today (Monday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you to the members of the public who saw suspicious activity at a property in Templepatrick on Saturday afternoon and phoned police.

“A further report was able to tell us the location of the male after he made off from the property to a bus stop nearby.

“As a result, we were able to follow the bus to Belfast. When it stopped the male was located and found to be in possession of a hammer.

PSNI

“A further search of the male and some stolen property was located. The male was charged with burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. He will appear in court today in connection with the offences.

“If you think something looks suspicious then report it to us on 101, or if you think a crime is in progress dial 999.”