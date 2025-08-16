A male arrested after a “hit-and-run” collision which claimed the life of man in his 50s in Ballyclare has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

A woman was also injured in the one-vehicle incident, which occurred at the Ballyeaston Road area on Friday (August 15).

Detective Chief Inspector O’Loan: “Shortly before 10:35pm it was reported that two pedestrians, one male and one female, were struck by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

"The male, aged in his 50s sadly died as a result of his injuries. The female, aged in her 40s, was taken to hospital for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone who was on the Ballyeaston Road between 9.30pm and 10.35pm and witnessed the collision, or drivers who may have captured it on their dash cam, to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference number 1771 15/08/25.”

Alliance Councillor Lewis Boyle says the Ballyclare community is in shock following the incident.

In a statement, the Ballyclare representative said: “This is a deeply shocking and sad event. I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the deceased, and I wish the injured woman a full and speedy recovery. There is a sense of shock in the wider Ballyclare community upon hearing this tragic news.

"For anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the incident, please come forward and share any information you may have with the police."