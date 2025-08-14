Males brandish knives during fight in Dungannon

Police have launched an investigation following a knife fight in Dungannon on Thursday (August 14).

The altercation occurred in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of the town.

Sergeant Fletcher said: "At around 4:45pm, it was reported that a number of males were fighting and that weapons including knives were produced.

"At this time there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

"Enquiries are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information including dash-cam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

