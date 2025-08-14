Males brandish knives during fight in Dungannon
The altercation occurred in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of the town.
Sergeant Fletcher said: "At around 4:45pm, it was reported that a number of males were fighting and that weapons including knives were produced.
"At this time there have been no reports of any serious injuries.
"Enquiries are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information including dash-cam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.