Police have launched an investigation following a knife fight in Dungannon on Thursday (August 14).

The altercation occurred in the Irish Street/Shambles Lane area of the town.

Sergeant Fletcher said: "At around 4:45pm, it was reported that a number of males were fighting and that weapons including knives were produced.

"At this time there have been no reports of any serious injuries.

"Enquiries are on-going and I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this or anyone who may have information including dash-cam, CCTV or any other footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 14/08/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.