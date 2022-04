The incident was reported to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) at 8.21pm.

One fire appliance from Glengormley Fire Station attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a number of tyres on fire.

NIFRS.

“Firefighters used a jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 8.46pm and the cause of the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.”