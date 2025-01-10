Man (19) is charged over alleged 'decoy case'
A 19-year-old man is accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child in an alleged online 'decoy' case.
Gary Currie, of Greenview in Parkgate near Templepatrick, is also charged with attempting to cause a child to engage in 'sexual activity'.
He faces a third charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child. The charges relate to September 9-12 in 2023.
The accused was present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, January 7.
A prosecutor said it is a "decoy case". The case was adjourned to February 18.