A 19-year-old man is accused of attempting to have a 'sexual communication' with a child in an alleged online 'decoy' case.

Gary Currie, of Greenview in Parkgate near Templepatrick, is also charged with attempting to cause a child to engage in 'sexual activity'.

He faces a third charge of distributing an indecent photograph of a child. The charges relate to September 9-12 in 2023.

The accused was present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, January 7.

A prosecutor said it is a "decoy case". The case was adjourned to February 18.